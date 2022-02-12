Jordan - Iraq, UAE issue travel warnings to Ukraine

2022/02/12 | 22:16 - Source: Iraq News

Baghdad, Feb 12 (Petra) –– Iraq on Saturday urged its nationals not to travel to Ukraine and advised those in the country to leave amid rising tensions in the region.The Iraqi foreign ministry said it was following suit with other world nations which issued travel warnings to their citizens due to fears over a potential war as tensions rose amid the Russian-Uktainean crisis.Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates embassy in Kiev warned its citizens not to travel to Ukraine at the present time, and designated a hotline for UAE nationals in the country.

