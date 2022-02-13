Jordan - Iraqi fighters kill 3 terrorists near Saladin

2022/02/13 | 00:56 - Source: Iraq News

Baghdad, Feb 12 (Petra) -- The Iraqi air forces Saturday bombed and killed three terrorists near Saladin Governorate, north of Baghdad.A security staff told 'Petra' that Iraqi air forces had targeted a terrorist cell that had stationed between Saladin Governorate and Diyala Governorate, adding that preliminary intelligence confirmed the killing of three terrorists.The Iraqi forces are in the middle of a security campaign to crackdown on Daesh fighters across the country.

