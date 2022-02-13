Improving Iraq's Poultry and Tomato Sector Strategies

2022/02/13 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Major strides made towards Iraq's poultry and tomato sector strategies Iraqi government officials, farmers and business leaders have approved two strategic plans that should help the country enhance its competitiveness, reinforce its productive capacity and ultimately create jobs.Under the auspice of the Ministry of Agriculture, the International Trade Centre (ITC) is facilitating the elaboration […]

