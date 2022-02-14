The Methanol Institute Welcomes Evos as the Association's Newest Member

2022/02/14 | 18:20 - Source: Iraq News

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Evos as the association’s newest member company.



Evos is a European tank storage platform, featuring 6.3 million cubic meters of storage capacity divided over 8 terminals in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Terneuzen, Ghent, Hamburg, Algeciras and Malta.With methanol storage in key bunkering hubs in ARA and the Mediterranean, Evos is strongly positioned as the go-to partner for developing (bio)methanol bunkering and distribution chains.Peter van der Brug, CCO of Evos stated "Evos has joined the Methanol Institute (MI) as part of our strategy to be a key partner in the energy transition.



We have a strong track record in the storage and handling of methanol for industrial applications and have recently expanded our methanol storage capacity in Rotterdam with 84.000 m3.



Methanol is an important product in the energy transition, both as a clean alternative fuel for marine transport as well as a hydrogen carrier.



Our partnership with the Methanol Institute will enable us to be part in these developments.



"Methanol Institute CEO Gregory Dolan noted that “MI is very happy to welcome Evos as our newest member.



Evos' presence in major bunkering hubs brings the storage capacity and supply chain knowledge necessary to help methanol's continued growth as a marine fuel and energy resource."About the Methanol InstituteThe Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies.



Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around the world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels, and Delhi.

