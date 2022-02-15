MidEast drone wars increase; attack in Iraq, airstrikes in Yemen


MidEast drone wars increase; attack in Iraq, airstrikes in Yemen
2022/02/15 | 00:12 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- … Erbil in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

The US moved … many facilities to northern Iraq and Baghdad in 2019 and 2020 … crashed south of Tikrit, Iraq & was recovered by Iraqi Security forces” a … a significant threat to Iraq's sovereignty.” This is …

Read all text from Iraq News
Sponsored Links