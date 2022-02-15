2022/02/15 | 03:14 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Hayder Al-Shakeri, for Chatham House.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq's new MPs must unite to achieve genuine change A new generation of independent MPs and parties emerging from the protests in Iraq can reform the country's politics, but only […]

