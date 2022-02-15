2022/02/15 | 03:14 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By Hayder Al-Shakeri, for Chatham House.
Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Iraq's new MPs must unite to achieve genuine change A new generation of independent MPs and parties emerging from the protests in Iraq can reform the country's politics, but only […]
Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Iraq's new MPs must unite to achieve genuine change A new generation of independent MPs and parties emerging from the protests in Iraq can reform the country's politics, but only […]
read more New MPs "must Unite to achieve Genuine Change" first appeared on Iraq Business News.