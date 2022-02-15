Al-Rafidain Bank sets Interest Rates

2022/02/15 | 03:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The state-owned Al-Rafidain Bank has announced the following interest rates: and fixed deposits for the citizens' accounts for the year 2022 in an effort to raise the economic and living standard of the citizen.The interest rate for Savings accounts: 4% for one year.Fixed deposit rate: 4.5% for six months; 5% […]

