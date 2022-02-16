Improving the Lives of 5 Million Children in Iraq

2022/02/16 | 03:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNICEF and Zain Iraq launch partnership to improve the lives of more than 5 million children in Iraq UNICEF and Zain signed a partnership on Tuesday based on their shared values to support the rights of children in Iraq by adopting joint work plans on several child related areas, including education, health and nutrition, social […]

