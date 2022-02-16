2022/02/16 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Federal Supreme Court has ruled that sales of oil and gas law by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), independently of the central government in Baghdad, is unconstitutional.In a statement on Tuesday, the court said that the Oil and Gas Law of the Kurdistan Regional Government, No.(22) of 2007, violated […]

read more Iraqi Court Rules Against KRG Sales of Oil and Gas first appeared on Iraq Business News.