Iraqi Court Rules Against KRG Sales of Oil and Gas
2022/02/16 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq's Federal Supreme Court has ruled that sales of oil and gas law by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), independently of the central government in Baghdad, is unconstitutional.

In a statement on Tuesday, the court said that the Oil and Gas Law of the Kurdistan Regional Government, No.

(22) of 2007, violated […]

