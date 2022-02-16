Asiacell Increases Customer Base and Revenues for FY2021

2022/02/16 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Mobile phone service Asiacell has reported a healthy increase in its customer base and local-currency revenue.In its results for FY 2021, parent company Ooredoo said: "Asiacell reported revenue of QAR 3.7 billion during 2021, a decrease of 9% mainly due to the devaluation of the Iraqi Dinar by 18%.In local […]

