2022/02/16 | 04:08 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Mobile phone service Asiacell has reported a healthy increase in its customer base and local-currency revenue.
In its results for FY 2021, parent company Ooredoo said: "Asiacell reported revenue of QAR 3.7 billion during 2021, a decrease of 9% mainly due to the devaluation of the Iraqi Dinar by 18%.
In local […]
Mobile phone service Asiacell has reported a healthy increase in its customer base and local-currency revenue.
In its results for FY 2021, parent company Ooredoo said: "Asiacell reported revenue of QAR 3.7 billion during 2021, a decrease of 9% mainly due to the devaluation of the Iraqi Dinar by 18%.
In local […]
read more Asiacell Increases Customer Base and Revenues for FY2021 first appeared on Iraq Business News.