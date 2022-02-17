2022/02/17 | 03:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Russia's Shvabe Holding has transferred the first batches of infrared heaters and multi-functional inhalation anesthesia devices to distributors in Iraq.The equipment will be used at medical facilities in Baghdad.The Radiant Heat-BONO heater is used as the primary or additional source of heat for newborns during their resuscitation or super-intensive phototherapy […]

read more Shvabe starts delivering Medical Equipment to Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.