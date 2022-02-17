2022/02/17 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Shares in Swedish telecom company Ericsson closed down nearly 11 percent on Wednesday after the company admitted that some of its employees may have bribed members of the Islamic State group (IS, ISIL, ISIS, Daesh) in Iraq.In a lengthy statement to the markets, the company said: "The investigating team also identified […]

read more Ericsson Shares Fall on Iraq/IS Bribery Fears first appeared on Iraq Business News.