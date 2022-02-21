Qatar - QRCS provides diverse winterisation aid in Iraq

2022/02/21 | 00:32 - Source: Iraq News

The representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Iraq is carrying out a winterisation project in Iraqi Kurdistan for the benefit of 8,625 people.



Totaling $100,760 (QR367,774) in value, the project is part of the Warm Winter 2021-2022 campaign titled 'Home Feels Warm'.The purpose of the project is to empower displaced Iraqis and Syrian refugees at camps and beyond, as well as the most vulnerable returnees, and to secure their basic needs such as shelter, healthcare, food aid and non-food items, QRCS said in a statement.



It will help them withstand the harsh conditions during the cold winter and improve their living and economic conditions.The beneficiaries are as follows: 500 families of displaced Iraqis and the local host community, 195 Syrian refugee families, 3,455 school students from among displaced Iraqis in Iraqi Kurdistan, and 1,000 ill children who seek treatment at Raparin Hospital in Sulaymaniyah.Under the project, the activities include distributing diverse food parcels to displaced Iraqis at the Behirke and Al-Jada 1 camps, the local families of persons with special needs, and poor refugee families.Blankets were produced and distributed to families affected by flooding at the Qushtapa Syrian refugee camp on the outskirts of Erbil; Raparin Hospital was supported with medications to treat children with chest, common cold and Covid-19 infection; face masks were distributed to displaced school students; and 200 oil heaters were distributed to schools in the governorates of Erbil, Dohuk and Sulaymaniyah, the statement explains.To ensure food security, the automatic bakery of Iraqi Red Crescent Society's (IRCS) chapter in Erbil is provided with white flour to operate the bakery and produce bread for displaced Iraqis at Behirke, where most families have lost their source of livelihood due to cold, flooding and snowfall in January.So far, 500 food parcels and 500 blankets have been distributed; Raparin Hospital has been provided with medications to treat 1,000 children with respiratory illnesses caused by the dreadful weather; masks have been offered to six schools for a total of 3,455 displaced Iraqis; and the automated bakery has been provided with four tonnes of white flour to operate it and produce bread for the displaced at Behirke (2,500 loaves of bread per day).People can support the campaign through QRCS's website ( donor service hotline (66666346) and home visit (33998898).



They can also donate via bank transfer as follows: QIB (IBAN: QA51QISB000000000110575190014), QIIB (IBAN: QA66QIIB000000001111126666003), QNB (IBAN: QA21QNBA000000000850020196062) or Masraf Al Rayan (IBAN: QA18MAFR000000000011199980003).

