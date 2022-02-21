Ahmed Mousa Jiyad: Nullification of KRG Oil Contracts

2022/02/21 | 03:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Mousa Jiyad.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.KRG' Contracts, Laws and Oil Exports are Unconstitutional and Nullified, Federal Supreme Court Decides Federal Supreme Court-FSC in Iraq issued, after ten years of debate and deliberate procrastination tactics, a long-waited constitutional […]

