2022/02/21 | 03:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Moslawis celebrate the reopening of Mosul University's Central Library and Ninewa Federal Court of Appeal The newly-rehabilitated Central Library at Iraq's second-largest university, Mosul University, was officially reopened today by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Federal Republic of Germany and the Ninewa Governorate.Mosul University's Central Library, once a center of knowledge and […]

