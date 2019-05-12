عربي | كوردى


Mosques attacked in Sri Lanka town after Facebook row, curfew imposed
2019/05/12 | 18:55
Several dozen people threw stones at mosques and

Muslim-owned stores and a local man was beaten in the town of Chilaw on Sri

Lanka's west coast on Sunday in a dispute that started on Facebook.Three weeks ago in Sri Lanka Islamist bombers blew

themselves up in four hotels and three churches, killing more than 250 people.

Since then Muslim groups say they have received dozens of complaints from

across the country about people being harassed."A police curfew has been imposed in Chilaw Police area

with immediate effect until 6 a.m. tomorrow to control the tense

situation," police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera told Reuters. The police

later said the curfew would be lifted at 4 a.m.A screenshot of the alleged Facebook exchange seen by

Reuters showed a user had written in Sinhalese "It is difficult to make us

cry" and added a local slur against Muslim men.A Facebook user identified as Hasmar Hameed, whom two locals

said was the man later arrested, replied in English: "Dont laugh more 1

day u will cry."Authorities said they arrested the author of a Facebook

post, identifying him as 38-year-old Abdul Hameed Mohamed Hasmar. Locals in

Chilaw, a majority Christian town, said Hasmar's post was interpreted as

menacing and an angry crowd beat him.Reuters was unable to determine what the original

conversation was about or to contact Hasmar for comment."Later they pelted stones at three mosques and some

Muslim-owned shops. Now the situation has calmed down, but we are scared of the

night," said one local Muslim man who asked to remain anonymous for

security reasons.One mosque suffered extensive damage, he said. Video footage

circulating online shows several dozen young men shouting and throwing stones

at a clothes store called New Hasmars, which locals said belonged to Hasmar.Some communities say they are fearful that the government,

which failed to act on successive warnings about looming Islamist attacks, has

not caught all potential militants.A week ago in Negombo, where more than 100 people were

killed during Easter prayers, a violent clash erupted between local Muslims and

Christians after a traffic dispute.Unlike after the Negombo clashes, the Sri Lankan government

did not impose a ban on social media platforms on Sunday.

