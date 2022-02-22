Ontario's International Business University (IBU)'s New President Takes A Lifespan Approach To Personalized Learning.

2022/02/23 | 01:20 - Source: Iraq News

IBU Logo

Learn To Thrive in a diverse and interconnected world.

With 35 years at the intersection of academy and industry, Joanne Shoveller started her new term as President with Ontario’s first not-for-profit university.

I’ve had a privileged view of how talent needs are evolving in business.



It’s with these insights that I embark on my journey with IBU, an institution that’s agile, creative and responsive.”

— Joanne Shoveller, President of International Business University (IBU)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --The International Business University (IBU), an exciting centre for business education designed to expand the pipeline of career-ready graduates into the corporate sector through small class sizes, personalized learning, and industry-tailored design, recently announced the appointment of Joanne Shoveller as President and Vice-Chancellor.



Shoveller joins IBU after serving as the Vice-President of Advancement at the University of Waterloo.



She also held executive roles at INSEAD Business School in France, University of Guelph and Western University.In their 2021 budget report, the Government of Canada committed a $2.5 billion, five-year investment in skills and training across Canada’s education and workplace sectors.



The initiative focuses specifically on creating opportunities for young and core-age individuals to find successful, early connections with in-industry employers, a timely mission for which Shoveller couldn’t be better suited.Having spent significant time with thousands of alumni, business leaders, donors, and stakeholders across multiple continents, Shoveller brings novel insights to her work with IBU.



Shoveller joins former University Presidents Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chancellor of IBU, and Alastair Summerlee, a member of the Board of Governors, along with a devoted team of exceptional professors, mentors, and faculty.‘I’ve had a privileged view of how talent needs are evolving in business, and where educational institutions have aligned and diverged with that evolving path’ says Shoveller.



‘It’s with these insights that I embark on my journey with IBU, an institution that’s set up to be agile, creative and responsive.’Along with a founding group of acclaimed academics and business professionals, Shoveller is steadfast in her mission to bring more students into higher education, and more career-ready graduates into industry.‘The business world moves quickly, and academia is structured to sustain a more considered pace,’ says Shoveller.



‘IBU is exciting in the balance it can strike; our industry awareness allows us to understand talent needs as they change, and an agile bureaucracy built on smaller classes and personalized learning enables us to integrate those changes quickly while still adhering to tight academic quality standards.’As Canada’s education industry faces the task of preparing for an equitable, post-pandemic recovery, 25% of University presidents are women, and women constitute roughly 35% of executive teams.



It’s important that the representation of women in education continues to move in the right direction, one decision maker at a time.In her role as IBU’s President, Shoveller plans to bring greater accessibility to education not just through representation, but through actions.



‘The accessibility imperative has always been urgent, and there’s evidence that the pandemic has put us further behind in supporting all students,’ says Shoveller.



‘What we need is to create openness to new ways of delivering information, ways that are more flexible, more accessible, and more understanding that a one-size-fits-all approach to learning no longer works.’Designed to offer both an in-person and virtual path to a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in International Management and Technology, one of the most reputable degrees in the professional world, IBU builds industry-tailored curricula to help students identify the emerging fields that are aligned with their interests.



A forward-thinking faculty meets regularly with employers and associations to design programs that equip their current teams and soon-to-be candidates with the business needs that are emerging three to five years in the future.Built on the pillars of small class sizes, IBU seeks to remove all barriers to a tailored learning journey.



Their financial aid package is unmatched, allowing students to defer up to 100% of their tuition and book fees, and benefit from interest-free financial aid.



In addition, qualifying students can have up to 25% of the program cost waived.



Prospective students interested in learning more can attend a Live Virtual Open House on April 6th, at 12 PM.About International Business UniversityOntario’s first independent, not-for-profit university, IBU stands on the pillars of small class sizes, personalized and industry-focused curriculums, and shorter learning timelines.



Backed by faculty with extensive experience and success in their fields, IBU connects a diverse array of career-ready graduates with Canada’s in-need employers.

Lauren SandersonMackasey Howard Communications+1 315-825-8686email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

February 22, 2022, 15:31 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?