Trump feels a chill wind from the East

2019/05/12 | 21:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Andrew Hammond
Donald
Trump is facing significant foreign policy challenges from Venezuela to Iran,
but it is Asia-Pacific that may loom largest after setbacks in trade talks with
China and the impasse in nuclear diplomacy with North Korea underscored the
need for a more coordinated US strategy toward the region.It was the Washington-Beijing negotiations that hit the headlines
after Trump increased tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on about $200
billion in Chinese goods, after first imposing measures last July. Beijing has
punched back by taxing $110 billion of US products. The setback in the talks could yet herald a full-blown trade war
between the world’s two largest economies; both sides had wanted to do a deal
at or before next month’s G20 in Japan, but achieving this goal is now much
less certain.To be sure, the talks have made significant progress, with both
sides poring over a document thought to run to 150 pages. While Beijing
has denied it, Trump asserts that the main blockage to a deal is China
backtracking on provisions previously agreed on issues such as state subsidies,
intellectual property rights and currency manipulation.Given Trump’s mercurial nature, it remains possible that the
current impasse is merely a prelude to a deal being agreed soon that he will
shower in such superlatives as the “greatest agreement ever.” However,
there is a growing chance that the talks will collapse, leading to an
unpredictable phase in relations.Beijing is well aware that Trump’s rhetoric could again become
hostile, as it was during much of 2016 and 2017. He has previously
asserted that “China … has been very tough on our country. We probably lost
last year $500 billion in trade to China.”It is to this narrative that Trump may yet return if he judges it
in his political interests, especially in the context of his 2020 re-election
campaign and fulfilling his pledge to “Make America Great Again.” This includes
reducing the US global trade deficit and cracking down on trade practices
perceived to be unfair. It is
conceivable, in relation to China, that the president could claim to have
delivered this agenda by being “tough” on Beijing with tariffs rather than
reaching a new trade deal. He rehearsed these arguments last week,
asserting that China “broke the deal ... they can’t do that. So they’ll be
paying ... nothing wrong with taking in more than $100 billion a year.”It is not just Washington’s diplomacy with China that is now much
less certain, but with Pyongyang too. Last Thursday the North Korean
regime completed its second missile test in less than a week. This came after
the US-North Korea summit in Vietnam in February ended in a diplomatic
disaster, after months of painstaking negotiations had been expected to yield a
deal, when Trump walked out of talks with Kim Jong Un. To be sure, there
are historical precedents for such high-profile negotiations to collapse and
then recover, such as the US-Soviet negotiations between Ronald Reagan and
Mikhail Gorbachev in 1986 and 1987.However, it appears the gaps between Trump and Kim remain
substantial. The North Koreans have asserted post-Vietnam that they will
not change their position, and also disputed Trump’s account that the reason
the talks collapsed was that Pyongyang asked for full sanctions roll-back.If the talks are to be rejuvenated, it is likely that outside
powers such as China and Russia will have to row in to put pressure on North
Korea. And it is here that Trump finds himself in a bind given the
flailing trade negotiations with Beijing.Part of the reason Kim originally came to the negotiating table in
2018 was the tightening of the screws on him by China, especially on the trade
front. But if a new chill develops between Washington and Beijing, the
latter will have less incentive to assist, not least given its long-standing
reluctance to take too sweeping measures against Pyongyang for fear of
squeezing it so hard that it becomes significantly destabilized. From the vantage point of Beijing, this risks Pyongyang behaving
even more unpredictably, and the outside possibility of the sudden implosion of
the regime. This is not in Chinese interests for at least two
reasons. Firstly, if the communist regime in the North falls it could
undermine the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party too. In addition,
Beijing fears that the collapse of order in its neighbor could lead to
instability on the North Korea-China border, a large influx of refugees that it
would need to manage, and ultimately the emergence of a pro-US successor state.Any decisive breakthrough in US-China talks may now require the
personal intervention of Trump and Xi at the G20, or a special summit in China
or the United States. Failure to secure a trade agreement will not just
be a setback for bilateral relations, but also undermine other US goals in the
region, including prospects of getting North Korean diplomacy back on
track.
