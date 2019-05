Trump feels a chill wind from the East

2019/05/12 | 21:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Andrew HammondDonaldTrump is facing significant foreign policy challenges from Venezuela to Iran,but it is Asia-Pacific that may loom largest after setbacks in trade talks withChina and the impasse in nuclear diplomacy with North Korea underscored theneed for a more coordinated US strategy toward the region.It was the Washington-Beijing negotiations that hit the headlinesafter Trump increased tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on about $200billion in Chinese goods, after first imposing measures last July. Beijing haspunched back by taxing $110 billion of US products. The setback in the talks could yet herald a full-blown trade warbetween the world’s two largest economies; both sides had wanted to do a dealat or before next month’s G20 in Japan, but achieving this goal is now muchless certain.To be sure, the talks have made significant progress, with bothsides poring over a document thought to run to 150 pages. While Beijinghas denied it, Trump asserts that the main blockage to a deal is Chinabacktracking on provisions previously agreed on issues such as state subsidies,intellectual property rights and currency manipulation.Given Trump’s mercurial nature, it remains possible that thecurrent impasse is merely a prelude to a deal being agreed soon that he willshower in such superlatives as the “greatest agreement ever.” However,there is a growing chance that the talks will collapse, leading to anunpredictable phase in relations.Beijing is well aware that Trump’s rhetoric could again becomehostile, as it was during much of 2016 and 2017. He has previouslyasserted that “China … has been very tough on our country. We probably lostlast year $500 billion in trade to China.”It is to this narrative that Trump may yet return if he judges itin his political interests, especially in the context of his 2020 re-electioncampaign and fulfilling his pledge to “Make America Great Again.” This includesreducing the US global trade deficit and cracking down on trade practicesperceived to be unfair. It isconceivable, in relation to China, that the president could claim to havedelivered this agenda by being “tough” on Beijing with tariffs rather thanreaching a new trade deal. He rehearsed these arguments last week,asserting that China “broke the deal ... they can’t do that. So they’ll bepaying ... nothing wrong with taking in more than $100 billion a year.”It is not just Washington’s diplomacy with China that is now muchless certain, but with Pyongyang too. Last Thursday the North Koreanregime completed its second missile test in less than a week. This came afterthe US-North Korea summit in Vietnam in February ended in a diplomaticdisaster, after months of painstaking negotiations had been expected to yield adeal, when Trump walked out of talks with Kim Jong Un. To be sure, thereare historical precedents for such high-profile negotiations to collapse andthen recover, such as the US-Soviet negotiations between Ronald Reagan andMikhail Gorbachev in 1986 and 1987.However, it appears the gaps between Trump and Kim remainsubstantial. The North Koreans have asserted post-Vietnam that they willnot change their position, and also disputed Trump’s account that the reasonthe talks collapsed was that Pyongyang asked for full sanctions roll-back.If the talks are to be rejuvenated, it is likely that outsidepowers such as China and Russia will have to row in to put pressure on NorthKorea. And it is here that Trump finds himself in a bind given theflailing trade negotiations with Beijing.Part of the reason Kim originally came to the negotiating table in2018 was the tightening of the screws on him by China, especially on the tradefront. But if a new chill develops between Washington and Beijing, thelatter will have less incentive to assist, not least given its long-standingreluctance to take too sweeping measures against Pyongyang for fear ofsqueezing it so hard that it becomes significantly destabilized. From the vantage point of Beijing, this risks Pyongyang behavingeven more unpredictably, and the outside possibility of the sudden implosion ofthe regime. This is not in Chinese interests for at least tworeasons. Firstly, if the communist regime in the North falls it couldundermine the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party too. In addition,Beijing fears that the collapse of order in its neighbor could lead toinstability on the North Korea-China border, a large influx of refugees that itwould need to manage, and ultimately the emergence of a pro-US successor state.Any decisive breakthrough in US-China talks may now require thepersonal intervention of Trump and Xi at the G20, or a special summit in Chinaor the United States. Failure to secure a trade agreement will not justbe a setback for bilateral relations, but also undermine other US goals in theregion, including prospects of getting North Korean diplomacy back ontrack.