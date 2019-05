Turkey lets go of the past with policy rethink on Iraq

2019/05/12 | 21:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Yasar YakisTurkishForeign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s recent visit to Iraq was both long overdueand a welcome opportunity to correct a series of policy blunders by Ankaratoward its southern neighbor. For years, diplomatic traffic between the two countries has fallenwell below what is needed.Cavusoglu’s visit included stops in Baghdad, Basra and Irbil. Inthe Iraqi capital, he met with his counterpart Mohammed Alhakim and exchangedviews on subjects including post-war reconstruction of Iraq, strengtheningbilateral trade, boosting Turkish investment in the country, water issues andpossible substitutes for Iranian oil. The Turkish delegation also announced the opening of newconsulates in Kirkuk and Najaf, and the reopening of two consulates — Mosul andBasra — that were forced to close because of pressure from Daesh. Turkey has had to revisit its Iraqi policy because of majormistakes made in the recent past.One was Ankara’s sectarian approach to its relations with Iraq. Inmost of the sectarian conflicts, Ankara sided with the Sunnis, resulting intension between Turkey and Iraq’s democratically elected Shiite government.Constitutionally, Turkey is a secular country and seeks to avoid sectarian biasin its relations with its neighbors. But at one stage, Ankara even treated itsTurkmen kinsmen in Iraq according to whether they were Sunnis or Shiites. ATurkish foreign minister visited the Iraqi office of the Sunni Turkmens butignored the Shiites.The second major mistake was to ignore the Iraqi central administrationwhile Ankara was cooperating closely with the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG)of Masoud Barzani. Turkey ignored Iraqi leader Haider Al-Abadi’s calls not tomake deals with the KRG to buy Iraqi oil and export it. In a meeting of theEurasia Islamic Council, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abandoned theprepared text and used trivializing rhetoric when discussing Al-Abadi. However,a year later he had to receive the Iraqi prime minister in the presidentialpalace with full honors.In2013, the Iraqi government opposed the export of Iraqi oil through Turkeywithout the consent of the central government, claiming in an arbitration casethat this was a violation of the Iraq-Turkey pipeline agreement of 1973. Threeyears later, Turkey cooperated with Baghdad by opposing the KRG’s independencereferendum. The KRG was disillusioned by the change in Turkey’s attitude. NowAnkara is again turning to the KRG, asking it to persuade Baghdad to withdrawthe arbitration case. These zig-zags must have been noted in the Iraqigovernment’s institutional memory.An increase in Turkey’s purchase of Iraqi oil was also discussedduring Cavusoglu’s visit — a convenient coincidence because, after the USannounced it would end the sanctions waivers that have allowed Turkey to importoil from Iran, Ankara had to find other sources for its imports.Turkey opposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Iran, but at acritical time in its fragile relations with the US, it will perhaps reluctantlyabide by them. An existing oil pipeline links Kirkuk to the TurkishMediterranean port of Iskenderun. Its pumping capacity could be improved byrepairing damage caused during the Iraqi crisis. In addition, Iraqi oil couldalso be imported from Basra by tankers.A perennial issue in Turkey’s relations with Iraq is the water ofthe Tigris. More than half of the river’s water originates in Turkey, but itutilizes only a small fraction of it since there is little irrigableagricultural land in its basin in Turkey. The only major dam, Ilisu, now underconstruction, will be used mainly for power generation. Despite this, Iraq hascomplained about the quantity of water Turkey should release. Cavusoglupromised his Iraqi counterpart that Turkey will send a special representativeto discuss water issues. Both sides need a strong political will to tackle thisissue.In his visit to Irbil, Cavusoglu met KRG Prime Minister NechirvanBarzani and Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani for talks on bilateral issues.The most substantive agenda item was cooperation in the fightagainst the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a terrorist organization based inthe Qandil Mountains on Iraq’s northeastern border with Turkey. Despitepersistent efforts, the terror group cannot be dislodged from the area becausethe KRG has been reluctant to cooperate with a foreign country in the fightagainst its kinsmen.Cavusoglu also announced that Erdogan will visit Iraq later thisyear to chair a Strategic Partnership Council meeting. The Turkish leader’svisit will tell us whether his country’s mishandling of its Iraqi policy hasleft lasting scars in their relationship.