Turkey lets go of the past with policy rethink on Iraq

2019/05/12 | 21:15























Yasar Yakis















Turkish



Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s recent visit to Iraq was both long overdue



and a welcome opportunity to correct a series of policy blunders by Ankara



toward its southern neighbor. For years, diplomatic traffic between the two countries has fallen



well below what is needed.Cavusoglu’s visit included stops in Baghdad, Basra and Irbil. In



the Iraqi capital, he met with his counterpart Mohammed Alhakim and exchanged



views on subjects including post-war reconstruction of Iraq, strengthening



bilateral trade, boosting Turkish investment in the country, water issues and



possible substitutes for Iranian oil. The Turkish delegation also announced the opening of new



consulates in Kirkuk and Najaf, and the reopening of two consulates — Mosul and



Basra — that were forced to close because of pressure from Daesh. Turkey has had to revisit its Iraqi policy because of major



mistakes made in the recent past.One was Ankara’s sectarian approach to its relations with Iraq. In



most of the sectarian conflicts, Ankara sided with the Sunnis, resulting in



tension between Turkey and Iraq’s democratically elected Shiite government.



Constitutionally, Turkey is a secular country and seeks to avoid sectarian bias



in its relations with its neighbors. But at one stage, Ankara even treated its



Turkmen kinsmen in Iraq according to whether they were Sunnis or Shiites. A



Turkish foreign minister visited the Iraqi office of the Sunni Turkmens but



ignored the Shiites.The second major mistake was to ignore the Iraqi central administration



while Ankara was cooperating closely with the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG)



of Masoud Barzani. Turkey ignored Iraqi leader Haider Al-Abadi’s calls not to



make deals with the KRG to buy Iraqi oil and export it. In a meeting of the



Eurasia Islamic Council, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan abandoned the



prepared text and used trivializing rhetoric when discussing Al-Abadi. However,



a year later he had to receive the Iraqi prime minister in the presidential



palace with full honors.In



2013, the Iraqi government opposed the export of Iraqi oil through Turkey



without the consent of the central government, claiming in an arbitration case



that this was a violation of the Iraq-Turkey pipeline agreement of 1973. Three



years later, Turkey cooperated with Baghdad by opposing the KRG’s independence



referendum. The KRG was disillusioned by the change in Turkey’s attitude. Now



Ankara is again turning to the KRG, asking it to persuade Baghdad to withdraw



the arbitration case. These zig-zags must have been noted in the Iraqi



government’s institutional memory.An increase in Turkey’s purchase of Iraqi oil was also discussed



during Cavusoglu’s visit — a convenient coincidence because, after the US



announced it would end the sanctions waivers that have allowed Turkey to import



oil from Iran, Ankara had to find other sources for its imports.Turkey opposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Iran, but at a



critical time in its fragile relations with the US, it will perhaps reluctantly



abide by them. An existing oil pipeline links Kirkuk to the Turkish



Mediterranean port of Iskenderun. Its pumping capacity could be improved by



repairing damage caused during the Iraqi crisis. In addition, Iraqi oil could



also be imported from Basra by tankers.A perennial issue in Turkey’s relations with Iraq is the water of



the Tigris. More than half of the river’s water originates in Turkey, but it



utilizes only a small fraction of it since there is little irrigable



agricultural land in its basin in Turkey. The only major dam, Ilisu, now under



construction, will be used mainly for power generation. Despite this, Iraq has



complained about the quantity of water Turkey should release. Cavusoglu



promised his Iraqi counterpart that Turkey will send a special representative



to discuss water issues. Both sides need a strong political will to tackle this



issue.In his visit to Irbil, Cavusoglu met KRG Prime Minister Nechirvan



Barzani and Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani for talks on bilateral issues.The most substantive agenda item was cooperation in the fight



against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a terrorist organization based in



the Qandil Mountains on Iraq’s northeastern border with Turkey. Despite



persistent efforts, the terror group cannot be dislodged from the area because



the KRG has been reluctant to cooperate with a foreign country in the fight



against its kinsmen.Cavusoglu also announced that Erdogan will visit Iraq later this



year to chair a Strategic Partnership Council meeting. The Turkish leader’s



visit will tell us whether his country’s mishandling of its Iraqi policy has



