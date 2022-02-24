OIC General Secretariat’s Delegation Discuss OIC-Iraq Cooperation with Iraqi Prime Minister

2022/02/24 | 02:00 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN- OIC) Baghdad, 17 February 2022The Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, HE Mr Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, received in Baghdad on 16 February 2022 a delegation of the OIC General Secretariat led by the Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Ambassador Yousef Bin Mohamed Aldobaey.Both sides at the meeting underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation between the Republic of Iraq and the OIC in various fields and how to enhance it.



They also exchanged views on major issues of common interest and the efforts being made by the OIC to advance the causes of the Islamic ummah and promote security, peace and development in the member states.The delegation also held meetings with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and other Iraqi senior officials.

