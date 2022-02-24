Germany provides Additional Contribution to UNMAS in Iraq

2022/02/24 | 03:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Federal Republic of Germany Provides Additional Contribution to UNMAS in Support of the Mine Action Sector in Iraq The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Iraq welcomes an additional contribution of USD 5.7 million from the Federal Republic of Germany for residential area clearance in support of stabilization initiatives and post-conflict returns in […]

