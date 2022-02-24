Iraq announces Exit from Chapter VII

2022/02/24 | 03:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr.Fouad Hussein, announced Iraq's exit from Chapter VII of UN Charter after the UN Compensation Commission (UNCC) announced that Iraq had made the final reparation payment to Kuwait.In a speech during a briefing at the UN Security Council on ending the Compensation Commission's mandate over Iraq's reparations to […]

