Scientists are Confirming That the Glaciers of Antarctica and Greenland are Melting at a Catastrophic Rate.

The glaciers of Antarctica and Greenland are melting at a catastrophic rate.



We need to know causes of these changes are in order to consolidate our efforts

The statistics and the volume of glacial melting are simply unprecedented"”

— Kevin Hester, a researcher, environmental and climate activist.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The situation in the Arctic is catastrophic.



The statistics and the volume of glacial melting are simply unprecedented, and one of the problems we face in the Arctic right now is the limit in the climate system.



...The situation we are in is very difficult."That's the message to all people at the international online conference "GLOBAL CRISIS.



This already affects everyone" on July 24, 2021, which was delivered by Kevin Hester, a researcher, environmental, and climate activist.In his speech, the researcher said that today society has broadcasted the theory that the cause of climate change is the emission of CO2 into the atmosphere.



As if the reduction of gas emissions will normalize the climate situation on the planet.



But even though airline flights were canceled, many businesses were suspended, and the movement of people around the globe was restricted during the pandemic, emissions still increased significantly.



According to Kevin Hester, this is because our planet is rapidly losing ice cover and absorbing more heat for that reason.A researcher from New Zealand emphasized that due to the melting of glaciers in the Arctic, our planet is losing its reflectivity.



As a result, the Earth is rapidly heating up.



As a consequence, a powerful greenhouse gas, water vapor, is emitted into the atmosphere.It's no secret that the glaciers of Antarctica and Greenland are melting at a catastrophic rate.



This is raising public concern, but truthful information about the true reasons is not conveyed to the general public.From this video, you will learn:🔹 Why is Antarctica only melting on one side?🔹 Why is there increased heat flow from the subsurface beneath West Antarctica?🔹 What are the true reasons for the rapid ice drift of the central Greenland glaciers?🔹 Why don't the lakes under Greenland's glaciers freeze?🔹 Why is it disadvantageous if people know the truth about the true causes of melting glaciers?🔹What can lead to a further increase in heat from the subsurface beneath the glaciers?The international online conference "Global Crisis.



Time for the Truth" is a large-scale event organized by volunteers from 180 countries on the Creative Society platform.



It was broadcasted online on thousands of media channels worldwide.The objective of the conference is to inform humankind honestly and truthfully about the scale of the climate and environmental crises, about the impending threats, and the real way out.Key topics of the conference:● What is the real climate situation on the planet?● Why is the global media silent about the scale of the threats?● Why does the climate continue to change rapidly despite international treaties and agreements which officially stated the goal is to curb climate change?● What is the real cause of global climate change?● From what risks and global threats have people's attention been diverted?● What are the environmental consequences of reckless human consumerism?● Why only in the Creative Society is it possible to stabilize the ecological equilibrium of our planet?● Why, in the face of planetary cataclysms, the Creative Society is the only way out?On July 24, 2021, the previous international online conference: "Global Crisis.



This Already Affects Everyone," was held with simultaneous interpreting into 72 languages.



You can watch it here:

your video feedback on the conference to our email info@creativesociety.comToday, informing all people about the current climate situation is the major task of everyone.



Awareness of people and the unity of the entire world community is the fundamental basis for the preservation of life on our planet.



Volunteers, experts and scientists initiate and conduct online conferences, interviews and roundtables with simultaneous translations in various languages, including sign language, in order to bring important information to all corners of the globe.Only by uniting together people, as one family, may not only mitigate the effects of climate disasters but also create a beautiful future for all humanity.

Scientists have discovered the real reason for the melting of glaciers.

