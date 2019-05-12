عربي | كوردى


Revealed: ​US demanded to control Iraqi militias in possible war with Iran

Revealed: ​US demanded to control Iraqi militias in possible war with Iran
2019/05/12 | 22:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Baghdad to control the armed militias that

may be used against the US in case of a war was launched against Iran, Ihsan

al-Shammari, head of the Iraqi Center for Political

Thought revealed.This came during Pompeo's recent visit to Baghdad aiming at ensuring US interests in Iraq and the

region as well as modifying the behavior of Iran.Iraq

seeks be a mediator between the two parties, based on its own interests,

especially as Iraq asked for an exception to import gas and electricity from

Iran, which is understood by the US administration so far.



This comes after the US imposed economic sanctions on Iran in  which no country is allowed to economically deal with Tehran especially in oil and power fields.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW