Revealed: ​US demanded to control Iraqi militias in possible war with Iran

2019/05/12 | 22:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Baghdad to control the armed militias that
may be used against the US in case of a war was launched against Iran, Ihsan
al-Shammari, head of the Iraqi Center for Political
Thought revealed.This came during Pompeo's recent visit to Baghdad aiming at ensuring US interests in Iraq and the
region as well as modifying the behavior of Iran.Iraq
seeks be a mediator between the two parties, based on its own interests,
especially as Iraq asked for an exception to import gas and electricity from
Iran, which is understood by the US administration so far.
This comes after the US imposed economic sanctions on Iran in which no country is allowed to economically deal with Tehran especially in oil and power fields.
