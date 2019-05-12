Home › Baghdad Post › Revealed: ​US demanded to control Iraqi militias in possible war with Iran

Revealed: ​US demanded to control Iraqi militias in possible war with Iran

2019/05/12 | 22:25



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Baghdad to control the armed militias that



may be used against the US in case of a war was launched against Iran, Ihsan



al-Shammari, head of the Iraqi Center for Political



Thought revealed.This came during Pompeo's recent visit to Baghdad aiming at ensuring US interests in Iraq and the



region as well as modifying the behavior of Iran.Iraq



seeks be a mediator between the two parties, based on its own interests,



especially as Iraq asked for an exception to import gas and electricity from



Iran, which is understood by the US administration so far.







This comes after the US imposed economic sanctions on Iran in which no country is allowed to economically deal with Tehran especially in oil and power fields.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- USSecretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Baghdad to control the armed militias thatmay be used against the US in case of a war was launched against Iran, Ihsanal-Shammari, head of the Iraqi Center for PoliticalThought revealed.This came during Pompeo's recent visit to Baghdad aiming at ensuring US interests in Iraq and theregion as well as modifying the behavior of Iran.Iraqseeks be a mediator between the two parties, based on its own interests,especially as Iraq asked for an exception to import gas and electricity fromIran, which is understood by the US administration so far.This comes after the US imposed economic sanctions on Iran in which no country is allowed to economically deal with Tehran especially in oil and power fields.