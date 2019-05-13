عربي | كوردى


Iraqi FM, Kuwaiti Emir discuss regional challenges, global issues

2019/05/13 | 01:55
Iraqi

Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim discussed with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah

Al-Ahmad on Sunday, the relations between Baghdad and Kuwait, and the ways to

promote  cooperation in all fields.The

minister appreciated Kuwait's support for Iraq and the efforts it exerted in

the Arab region to strengthen joint Arab solidarity, which will consolidate

peace, security and stability in the region.Hakim

expressed Iraq's interest to enhance  cooperation in various fields,

in a way that would meet the aspirations of the peoples of the two countries.The

two sides also discussed regional developments and the international issues of

common interest, stressing the importance of concerted Arab efforts in facing

the challenges in the region.

