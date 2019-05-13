Iraqi FM, Kuwaiti Emir discuss regional challenges, global issues

2019/05/13 | 01:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi
Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim discussed with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah
Al-Ahmad on Sunday, the relations between Baghdad and Kuwait, and the ways to
promote cooperation in all fields.The
minister appreciated Kuwait's support for Iraq and the efforts it exerted in
the Arab region to strengthen joint Arab solidarity, which will consolidate
peace, security and stability in the region.Hakim
expressed Iraq's interest to enhance cooperation in various fields,
in a way that would meet the aspirations of the peoples of the two countries.The
two sides also discussed regional developments and the international issues of
common interest, stressing the importance of concerted Arab efforts in facing
the challenges in the region.
