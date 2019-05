Iraqi FM, Kuwaiti Emir discuss regional challenges, global issues

2019/05/13 | 01:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-IraqiForeign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim discussed with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh SabahAl-Ahmad on Sunday, the relations between Baghdad and Kuwait, and the ways topromote cooperation in all fields.Theminister appreciated Kuwait's support for Iraq and the efforts it exerted inthe Arab region to strengthen joint Arab solidarity, which will consolidatepeace, security and stability in the region.Hakimexpressed Iraq's interest to enhance cooperation in various fields,in a way that would meet the aspirations of the peoples of the two countries.Thetwo sides also discussed regional developments and the international issues ofcommon interest, stressing the importance of concerted Arab efforts in facingthe challenges in the region.