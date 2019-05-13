Iraqi MP: Fresh US Military Forces Deployed in Saladin Province

2019/05/13 | 02:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- TEHRAN (FNA)- A senior Iraqi lawmaker revealed that new US military forces have been stationed in Speicher airbase in Saladin province to pave the way for the return of ISIL terrorists.Representative of al-Fatah coalition at the Iraqi parliament Mohammad Karim told the Arabic-language al-Ma'aloumeh news website on Saturday that the number of US forces deployed in Speicher is not known yet, but their presence and operations disclose that their mission is supporting and providing security for the movement of ISIL and their return to Saladin province.
Earlier, another Iraqi legislator in Saladin province Mohammad al-Baldawi also disclosed that the US planes set fire at regions near Speicher airbase and Tikrit island last Thursday to create safe corridors for the ISIL militants to return to Saladin province.
A senior commander of Hashd al-Shaabi (Iraqi popular forces) had also in January warned of the US moves to set up military bases in Saladin province.
"Some reports have been released about establishment of new US bases in al-Anbar and Saladin provinces which is a violation of Iraq's national sovereignty," Qassim Muslih, the commander of Hashd al-Shaabi forces in al-Anbar province was quoted by the Arabic-language al-Mayadeen news channels as saying.
He underscored the necessity for the US forces to leave Iraq, and said, "We are capable of supporting and protecting our land and borders and there is no need for the deployment of foreign forces."
