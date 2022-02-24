Airstrikes Kill Five Daesh Militants In Northern Iraq

2022/02/24 | 16:08 - Source: Iraq News

BAGHDAD, Feb 24 (NNN-NINA) – Five militants of the extremist group Daesh were killed, in airstrikes in Iraq's northern province of Kirkuk yesterday, the Iraqi military said.

Iraqi security forces conducted airstrikes on two Daesh hideouts, after a force from the Counter-Terrorism Service, spotted them in the al-Dibis area, in north-west of the namesake provincial capital Kirkuk, some 250 km north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, the spokesperson of the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces said, in a statement.

The early morning airstrikes killed five Daesh militants, including two of its local leaders, and destroyed their hideouts, said the statement.

Over the past few months, Iraqi security forces have carried out deadly attacks against the Daesh militants in response to their intensified activities.

The security situation in Iraq has improved after Iraqi forces defeated the IS in 2017.



Yet IS remnants have since sneaked into urban centers, deserts and rugged areas, launching frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.– NNN-NINA

