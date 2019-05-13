عربي | كوردى


State of law, Nasr Alliance on brink of forming alliance?

2019/05/13 | 03:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The State of Law Coalition headed by Nouri

al-Maliki and Nasr Alliance headed by Haidar al-Abadi, both were former prime

ministers of Iraq, continue cooperation, and are likely to announce an alliance

soon, a State of Law Coalition MP said.Nasr Alliance and State of Law Coalition

continue to cooperate and politically coordinate politically concerning passing

vital laws and completing the formation of the government, said MP Abd al-Ilah

al-Naeli."The rapprochement has not yet resulted in a final

understanding of the merger of the two blocs, but it is likely to announce the

alliance of the parties soon," he stated.Local electionIraq's

Islamic Dawa (Call) Party member in April said that the party's secretary-general

Maliki, who is accused of corruption, and Abadi will run in the upcoming local

elections on one list.Dawa

Party decided that Maliki and Abadi will run in this elections on one list, "but

the two sides have postponed the issue and do not want to announce this

now," said a leader in the party, who spoke in condition of anonymity.Maliki

and Abadi welcomed this decision, the source said, expecting that such decision

will be applied.This

comes although Nasr (Victory) Alliance has denied earlier the intention to

merge with the State of Law Coalition led by Maliki to run in the upcoming

elections.Bilateral

talksA parliament member of the Nasr

Alliance in April said that the party is holding dialogues with

the State of Law with the aim of allying with it.There is a rapprochement between the two

parties, which enables them to merge, MP Nada Shaker said.A leading figure in the Dawa Party, Abdul Halim

al-Zuhairi, confirmed that the State of Law Coalition and

the Nasr Alliance may announce that they will merge at any moment.Attempts

to return AbadiThe idea of overthrowing Prime Minister Adil

Abd al-Mahdi, who was appointed in October last year, first emerged when Sami

al-Askari, a member of the State of Law Coalition, spoke about the matter

openly.He said in a televised speech that there are

attempts to bring back former Prime Minister Abadi, adding that some of his

allies promised to bring Abadi back to his post after a year, hopefully until

2022.Askari tried to distance the State of Law

Coalition from the matter by ruling out the possibility that the Coalition

could merge with Abadi’s Nasr Alliance.



