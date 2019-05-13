State of law, Nasr Alliance on brink of forming alliance?

2019/05/13 | 03:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The State of Law Coalition headed by Nouri
al-Maliki and Nasr Alliance headed by Haidar al-Abadi, both were former prime
ministers of Iraq, continue cooperation, and are likely to announce an alliance
soon, a State of Law Coalition MP said.Nasr Alliance and State of Law Coalition
continue to cooperate and politically coordinate politically concerning passing
vital laws and completing the formation of the government, said MP Abd al-Ilah
al-Naeli."The rapprochement has not yet resulted in a final
understanding of the merger of the two blocs, but it is likely to announce the
alliance of the parties soon," he stated.Local electionIraq's
Islamic Dawa (Call) Party member in April said that the party's secretary-general
Maliki, who is accused of corruption, and Abadi will run in the upcoming local
elections on one list.Dawa
Party decided that Maliki and Abadi will run in this elections on one list, "but
the two sides have postponed the issue and do not want to announce this
now," said a leader in the party, who spoke in condition of anonymity.Maliki
and Abadi welcomed this decision, the source said, expecting that such decision
will be applied.This
comes although Nasr (Victory) Alliance has denied earlier the intention to
merge with the State of Law Coalition led by Maliki to run in the upcoming
elections.Bilateral
talksA parliament member of the Nasr
Alliance in April said that the party is holding dialogues with
the State of Law with the aim of allying with it.There is a rapprochement between the two
parties, which enables them to merge, MP Nada Shaker said.A leading figure in the Dawa Party, Abdul Halim
al-Zuhairi, confirmed that the State of Law Coalition and
the Nasr Alliance may announce that they will merge at any moment.Attempts
to return AbadiThe idea of overthrowing Prime Minister Adil
Abd al-Mahdi, who was appointed in October last year, first emerged when Sami
al-Askari, a member of the State of Law Coalition, spoke about the matter
openly.He said in a televised speech that there are
attempts to bring back former Prime Minister Abadi, adding that some of his
allies promised to bring Abadi back to his post after a year, hopefully until
2022.Askari tried to distance the State of Law
Coalition from the matter by ruling out the possibility that the Coalition
could merge with Abadi’s Nasr Alliance.
