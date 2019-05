State of law, Nasr Alliance on brink of forming alliance?

2019/05/13 | 03:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The State of Law Coalition headed by Nourial-Maliki and Nasr Alliance headed by Haidar al-Abadi, both were former primeministers of Iraq, continue cooperation, and are likely to announce an alliancesoon, a State of Law Coalition MP said.Nasr Alliance and State of Law Coalitioncontinue to cooperate and politically coordinate politically concerning passingvital laws and completing the formation of the government, said MP Abd al-Ilahal-Naeli."The rapprochement has not yet resulted in a finalunderstanding of the merger of the two blocs, but it is likely to announce thealliance of the parties soon," he stated.Local electionIraq'sIslamic Dawa (Call) Party member in April said that the party's secretary-generalMaliki, who is accused of corruption, and Abadi will run in the upcoming localelections on one list.DawaParty decided that Maliki and Abadi will run in this elections on one list, "butthe two sides have postponed the issue and do not want to announce thisnow," said a leader in the party, who spoke in condition of anonymity.Malikiand Abadi welcomed this decision, the source said, expecting that such decisionwill be applied.Thiscomes although Nasr (Victory) Alliance has denied earlier the intention tomerge with the State of Law Coalition led by Maliki to run in the upcomingelections.BilateraltalksA parliament member of the NasrAlliance in April said that the party is holding dialogues withthe State of Law with the aim of allying with it.There is a rapprochement between the twoparties, which enables them to merge, MP Nada Shaker said.A leading figure in the Dawa Party, Abdul Halimal-Zuhairi, confirmed that the State of Law Coalition andthe Nasr Alliance may announce that they will merge at any moment.Attemptsto return AbadiThe idea of overthrowing Prime Minister AdilAbd al-Mahdi, who was appointed in October last year, first emerged when Samial-Askari, a member of the State of Law Coalition, spoke about the matteropenly.He said in a televised speech that there areattempts to bring back former Prime Minister Abadi, adding that some of hisallies promised to bring Abadi back to his post after a year, hopefully until2022.Askari tried to distance the State of LawCoalition from the matter by ruling out the possibility that the Coalitioncould merge with Abadi’s Nasr Alliance.