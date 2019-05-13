Home › Baghdad Post › State of law, Nasr Alliance on brink of forming alliance?

State of law, Nasr Alliance on brink of forming alliance?

2019/05/13 | 03:05



al-Maliki and Nasr Alliance headed by Haidar al-Abadi, both were former prime



ministers of Iraq, continue cooperation, and are likely to announce an alliance



soon, a State of Law Coalition MP said.Nasr Alliance and State of Law Coalition



continue to cooperate and politically coordinate politically concerning passing



vital laws and completing the formation of the government, said MP Abd al-Ilah



al-Naeli."The rapprochement has not yet resulted in a final



understanding of the merger of the two blocs, but it is likely to announce the



alliance of the parties soon," he stated.Local electionIraq's



Islamic Dawa (Call) Party member in April said that the party's secretary-general



Maliki, who is accused of corruption, and Abadi will run in the upcoming local



elections on one list.Dawa



Party decided that Maliki and Abadi will run in this elections on one list, "but



the two sides have postponed the issue and do not want to announce this



now," said a leader in the party, who spoke in condition of anonymity.Maliki



and Abadi welcomed this decision, the source said, expecting that such decision



will be applied.This



comes although Nasr (Victory) Alliance has denied earlier the intention to



merge with the State of Law Coalition led by Maliki to run in the upcoming



elections.Bilateral



talksA parliament member of the Nasr



Alliance in April said that the party is holding dialogues with



the State of Law with the aim of allying with it.There is a rapprochement between the two



parties, which enables them to merge, MP Nada Shaker said.A leading figure in the Dawa Party, Abdul Halim



al-Zuhairi, confirmed that the State of Law Coalition and



the Nasr Alliance may announce that they will merge at any moment.Attempts



to return AbadiThe idea of overthrowing Prime Minister Adil



Abd al-Mahdi, who was appointed in October last year, first emerged when Sami



al-Askari, a member of the State of Law Coalition, spoke about the matter



openly.He said in a televised speech that there are



attempts to bring back former Prime Minister Abadi, adding that some of his



allies promised to bring Abadi back to his post after a year, hopefully until



2022.Askari tried to distance the State of Law



Coalition from the matter by ruling out the possibility that the Coalition



could merge with Abadi’s Nasr Alliance.







