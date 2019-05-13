Home › Iraq News › Oman to reopen its embassy in Baghdad

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Muscat: Oman will reopen its embassy in Iraq, according to the Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamad Al Hakim.According to the Foreign Minister, he received a message from his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi in which he said Oman was planning to reopen its diplomatic mission in Baghdad.In an a statement put out by the minister on his Twitter handle, he said, “We received a letter from the Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs of Oman, Yusuf bin Alawi, informing the intention of Oman to reopen their embassy in Baghdad. We welcome all the brothers to work with their Arab and foreign diplomatic brothers. Welcome to Baghdad.”