AV-Comparatives Awards 2021 for Cisco

2022/02/24 | 23:56 - Source: Iraq News

Cisco Endpoint Prevention & Response Strategic Leader Trophy 2021

Cisco Approved Enterprise & Business Security Trophy 2021

INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cisco participated successfully in AV-Comparatives’ enterprise tests of 2021.



The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives, as well as endpoint prevention and response capabilities.Cisco Secure Endpoint Essentials provides a cloud-based console for managing the endpoint protection software.



In addition to malware protection, the product provides features for monitoring, investigating and blocking security threats.



It can manage networks with hundreds of thousands of devices.AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life.



Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product.



An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently.



It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions.



Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance.



Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises.



AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”.



AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.AV-Comparatives Awards for CiscoCisco received an Approved Business Security Product Award for the second run of the Enterprise Main Test Series.



It was very successful in the Endpoint Prevention and Response Test, which checks a product’s ability to detect, analyse and prevent advanced persistent threats.



Cisco was certified in the highest category, Strategic Leaders.Peter StelzhammerAV-Comparatives+ +43720115542media@av-comparatives.orgVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

