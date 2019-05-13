عربي | كوردى


US issues New Iraq Security Alert

2019/05/13 | 08:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad hasd advised all U.S. citizens of heightened tensions in Iraq and the requirement to remain vigilant.



Actions to Take:





Do not travel to Iraq

Avoid places known as U.S. citizen gathering points.

Keep a low profile

Be aware of your surroundings





Assistance:



U.S. Embassy Baghdad

Al-Kindi Street, International Zone, Baghdad

Telephone (during business hours)



From Iraq:  0760-030-3000;



From the United States:  301-985-8841

U.S. Citizen Emergency After-Hours Telephone (ask for the duty officer)



From Iraq:  0760-030-3000;



From the United States:  301-985-8841



E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://iq.usembassy.gov/



U.S. Consulate General Erbil

413 Ishtar, Ankawa Erbil, Iraq

Telephone (during business hours)



From Iraq:  0760-030-3227;



From the United States:  240-264-3467 extension 4554

U.S. Citizen Emergency After-Hours Telephone (ask for the duty officer)



From Iraq:  066-211-4554;



From the United States:  240-264-3467



E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://iq.usembassy.gov/embassy-consulates/erbil/



State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444



(Source: US Embassy)

