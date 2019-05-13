US issues New Iraq Security Alert

2019/05/13 | 08:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad hasd advised all U.S. citizens of heightened tensions in Iraq and the requirement to remain vigilant.
Actions to Take:
Do not travel to Iraq
Avoid places known as U.S. citizen gathering points.
Keep a low profile
Be aware of your surroundings
Assistance:
U.S. Embassy Baghdad
Al-Kindi Street, International Zone, Baghdad
Telephone (during business hours)
From Iraq: 0760-030-3000;
From the United States: 301-985-8841
U.S. Citizen Emergency After-Hours Telephone (ask for the duty officer)
From Iraq: 0760-030-3000;
From the United States: 301-985-8841
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: https://iq.usembassy.gov/
U.S. Consulate General Erbil
413 Ishtar, Ankawa Erbil, Iraq
Telephone (during business hours)
From Iraq: 0760-030-3227;
From the United States: 240-264-3467 extension 4554
U.S. Citizen Emergency After-Hours Telephone (ask for the duty officer)
From Iraq: 066-211-4554;
From the United States: 240-264-3467
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: https://iq.usembassy.gov/embassy-consulates/erbil/
State Department – Consular Affairs
888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444
(Source: US Embassy)
