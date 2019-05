US issues New Iraq Security Alert

2019/05/13 | 08:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad hasd advised all U.S. citizens of heightened tensions in Iraq and the requirement to remain vigilant.Actions to Take:Do not travel to IraqAvoid places known as U.S. citizen gathering points.Keep a low profileBe aware of your surroundingsAssistance:U.S. Embassy BaghdadAl-Kindi Street, International Zone, BaghdadTelephone (during business hours)From Iraq: 0760-030-3000;From the United States: 301-985-8841U.S. Citizen Emergency After-Hours Telephone (ask for the duty officer)From Iraq: 0760-030-3000;From the United States: 301-985-8841E-mail: [email protected]Website: https://iq.usembassy.gov/U.S. Consulate General Erbil413 Ishtar, Ankawa Erbil, IraqTelephone (during business hours)From Iraq: 0760-030-3227;From the United States: 240-264-3467 extension 4554U.S. Citizen Emergency After-Hours Telephone (ask for the duty officer)From Iraq: 066-211-4554;From the United States: 240-264-3467E-mail: [email protected]Website: https://iq.usembassy.gov/embassy-consulates/erbil/State Department – Consular Affairs888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444(Source: US Embassy)