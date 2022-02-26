Iran to attend Iraq’s intl. investment exhibit in late March, 2022

2022/02/26 | 16:18 - Source: Iraq News

The event to be held from May 28-31, 2022, is taking place with a green light form the Iranian Trade Promotion Organization and through the good offices of Iran’s Economic and Technical Assistance and Investment Organization.

“Given the country’s economic programs with regards to the expansion of trade ties with neighboring countries, Iraq has a special place as one of Iran’s main trade partners,” said Alireza Sadrzadeh, the manager of the expo.

He said Tehran-Baghdad trade crossed the 7.5-billion-dollar mark last in the one year ending March 2021.

“In the wake of the conflict in Iraq, the trend of reconstruction in the country [began and] has been underway for some time now.



So, there is no doubt that there is huge potential for the promotion of trade relations between the two countries, providing an ideal opportunity for the presence of Iranian tradesmen, businessmen and producers in this market,” he noted.

“As Iraq’s largest financial and economic event, the International Investment Exhibition is held every year bringing together a host of people seeking and keen on investment in this country,” he added.

In the exhibition, he said, investment projects from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, and Saudi Arabia will be introduced to investors.