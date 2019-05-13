Home › Baghdad Post › Egypt sentences two to death over church attack in 2017

Egypt sentences two to death over church attack in 2017

2019/05/13 | 11:45



An Egyptian court on Sunday



sentenced two men to death and eight others to between three years and life in



prison over an attack on a church and Christian-owned shop in Cairo that killed



10 people.A gunman opened fire in December 2017 on Christians in a shop



in the southern Cairo suburb of Helwan, killing two people, before firing on



the entrance to the nearby Mar Mina church, where he killed seven Christian



worshippers and a policeman.The emergency state security court sentenced the main



suspect, who is in custody, and another suspect, who is on the run, to death.Two defendants were handed life sentences, four were given



four years in prison and two were handed three years in jail. One suspect was



acquitted and two others are still at large.The authorities had said the gunman was wounded by security



forces during the attack. ISIS claimed responsibility.The main suspect appeared in court on Sunday wearing death



row prison clothes, having also been handed two death sentences in military



trials after being convicted of attacking military buildings.The main suspect embraced the other defendants in the court



after the verdict. Under Egypt’s state of emergency law, the defendants can



appeal to have the sentence by the security court reduced.In November, militants killed seven people when they attacked



a bus returning from a baptism in the governorate of Minya.Egypt’s Coptic Christians, who make up about 10 percent of



the population, have been targeted by militants in recent years.A gunman killed at least 11 people on Dec. 29 in attacks on a



Coptic Orthodox church and a Christian-owned shop near Cairo before he was



wounded and arrested, the Egyptian Interior Ministry and church officials said.ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks, in a statement



carried out by its Amaq news agency, though it provided no evidence for the



claim.Police have stepped up security measures around churches



ahead of Coptic Christmas celebrations on Jan. 7, deploying officers outside



Christian places of worship and setting up metal detectors at some of the



bigger churches.Islamist militants have claimed several attacks on Egypt’s



large Christian minority in recent years, including two bombings on Palm Sunday



in April and a blast at Cairo’s largest Coptic cathedral in December 2016 that



killed 28 people.Earlier reports by security sources and state media said at



least two attackers were involved in Friday’s attack, and that one was shot



dead and another fled the scene. The Interior Ministry did not explain the



reason for the different accounts.The Coptic Church said the gunman first shot at a



Christian-owned shop 4 km away, killing two people, before proceeding to the



Mar Mina church in the southern Cairo suburb of Helwan. The Interior Ministry



said he opened fire at the entrance to the site and tried to throw an explosive



device.The gunman killed at least nine people, including a



policeman, at the church, according to Interior Ministry and Coptic Church accounts.



The Church said a young woman had died later from her wounds, bringing the



civilian death toll at the church to eight.The ministry said security forces had “immediately dealt with



the (attacker) and arrested him after he was wounded.” It added, “Legal



measures have been taken,” without elaborating.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-An Egyptian court on Sundaysentenced two men to death and eight others to between three years and life inprison over an attack on a church and Christian-owned shop in Cairo that killed10 people.A gunman opened fire in December 2017 on Christians in a shopin the southern Cairo suburb of Helwan, killing two people, before firing onthe entrance to the nearby Mar Mina church, where he killed seven Christianworshippers and a policeman.The emergency state security court sentenced the mainsuspect, who is in custody, and another suspect, who is on the run, to death.Two defendants were handed life sentences, four were givenfour years in prison and two were handed three years in jail. One suspect wasacquitted and two others are still at large.The authorities had said the gunman was wounded by securityforces during the attack. ISIS claimed responsibility.The main suspect appeared in court on Sunday wearing deathrow prison clothes, having also been handed two death sentences in militarytrials after being convicted of attacking military buildings.The main suspect embraced the other defendants in the courtafter the verdict. Under Egypt’s state of emergency law, the defendants canappeal to have the sentence by the security court reduced.In November, militants killed seven people when they attackeda bus returning from a baptism in the governorate of Minya.Egypt’s Coptic Christians, who make up about 10 percent ofthe population, have been targeted by militants in recent years.A gunman killed at least 11 people on Dec. 29 in attacks on aCoptic Orthodox church and a Christian-owned shop near Cairo before he waswounded and arrested, the Egyptian Interior Ministry and church officials said.ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks, in a statementcarried out by its Amaq news agency, though it provided no evidence for theclaim.Police have stepped up security measures around churchesahead of Coptic Christmas celebrations on Jan. 7, deploying officers outsideChristian places of worship and setting up metal detectors at some of thebigger churches.Islamist militants have claimed several attacks on Egypt’slarge Christian minority in recent years, including two bombings on Palm Sundayin April and a blast at Cairo’s largest Coptic cathedral in December 2016 thatkilled 28 people.Earlier reports by security sources and state media said atleast two attackers were involved in Friday’s attack, and that one was shotdead and another fled the scene. The Interior Ministry did not explain thereason for the different accounts.The Coptic Church said the gunman first shot at aChristian-owned shop 4 km away, killing two people, before proceeding to theMar Mina church in the southern Cairo suburb of Helwan. The Interior Ministrysaid he opened fire at the entrance to the site and tried to throw an explosivedevice.The gunman killed at least nine people, including apoliceman, at the church, according to Interior Ministry and Coptic Church accounts.The Church said a young woman had died later from her wounds, bringing thecivilian death toll at the church to eight.The ministry said security forces had “immediately dealt withthe (attacker) and arrested him after he was wounded.” It added, “Legalmeasures have been taken,” without elaborating.