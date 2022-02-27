Netherlands offers Scholarships to Iraqi Professionals

2022/02/27 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced training opportunities at educational institutions in the Netherlands, targeted at Iraqi professional "impact makers" under the age of 45.Approximately 20 scholarships will be awarded to female and male professionals who are: highly motivated; living and working in Iraq; 20 to 45 years old; […]

