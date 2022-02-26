IBQMI® Opens New Headquarters in Shanghai for Asia Pacific

2022/02/27 | 05:54 - Source: Iraq News

IBQMI® Shanghai Office

IBQMI® believes in friendship

IBQMI® has opened a new headquarter in Shanghai, China, the world-class financial and commercial hub.

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, February 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBQMI® has opened a new headquarter in Shanghai, China, the world-class financial and commercial hub.



The new headquarters are in the Shanghai Tower, the tallest building in Asia and the 2nd tallest in the world among all skyscrapers ever built.IBQMI® is an industry-standard training and certification institution, providing a full spectrum of online training programs.



IBQMI® enterprise-level certifications allow practitioners to identify the correct ROI with automation while also helping companies and team members put that training into practice.IBQMI® offers Lean Project Management, Kanban, Total Quality Management, and Enterprise Architecture certifications.



The institution's certifications can be used as a benchmark or a test of knowledge and competency because it all corresponds with the appropriate body of knowledge (BOK). "We're excited to announce that IBQMI® has recently opened its new headquarters in Shanghai, China.



With our new Headquarters in the Asia Pacific, we will expand our services and take advantage of the Asian market.



This location will also put us closer to our customer base - Hong Kong and Taiwan.



With this strategic move, we expect to double our business volume within two years," said Marcello Raffaele Avagliano, the Managing Director. During the announcement, the Managing Director also stipulated that IBQMI® has been growing rapidly.



This is all thanks to their partners who have been with them from the very beginning. IBQMI® has been an influential voice in establishing best practices, helping students adapt to industry changes and requirements.



Each Certificate of Successful Completion is internationally recognized by major corporations and organizations, with professional titles that only IBQMI® can award."In order to meet the ever-increasing demand from Asian customers, we have decided to open an on-site office in Shanghai.



Due to China's government being very entrepreneurially supportive, it is a great place for foreign companies to do business" said Ken Davis, the company's Director.Asian business partners can now find IBQMI® in the new address:Shanghai Tower, 29/F, No.501 Middle Yincheng Road Pudong,Shanghai, 200120 P.R.ChinaFor more information, visit www.ibqmi.cn or www.ibqmi.org.About IBQMI®IBQMI® is a U.S.



Government contractor partnering with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and an official member of the U.S.



Chamber of Commerce. IBQMI® is an industry-standard training and certification institution that provides a full spectrum of easily accessible online training programs.



They offer original certifications to more than 70 countries worldwide, including Kanban Certification and the pioneering Scrumban certification, the very first available on the market.

Ken Davis, DirectorInternational Business and Quality Management Institute LCC+1 307-459-3576email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

IBQMI® Opens New Headquarters in Shanghai for Asia Pacific

You just read:

News Provided By

February 26, 2022, 19:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?