Iran sentences Iranian national to 10 years for spying for UK

2019/05/13 | 12:20



Iran has accused one of its own citizens of spying for Britain and jailed them for ten years. A government official told the Iranian Fars news agency the unidentified person worked for the British Council's Iran desk. "An Iranian who was in charge of Iran desk in the British Council and was cooperating with Britain's intelligence agency... was sentenced to 10 years in prison after clear confessions," Gholamhossein Esmaili, a judiciary spokesman, has said.