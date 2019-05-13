Home › Baghdad Post › Howard Stern says his convertible Corvette made him look like Big Bird

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Unlike celebrity car collectors Jerry Seinfeld or Jay Leno, Howard Stern reveals in his new book that he tried accumulating autos — with suboptimal results.“I’m not into cars and all of that. I remember when I was around 40 my midlife crisis kicked in. I decided to buy a brand-new Corvette convertible. ‘Cause that’s what men do, right?” the radio legend recalls in his latest tome, “Howard Stern Comes Again.” But, “I’m 6-foot-5,” Stern writes. “My head stuck out of the car like I was a Big Bird float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. People were recognizing me and waving to me. I even had one guy jump into the car. I was at a stop sign and he hopped right over the door and into the passenger seat. That was it for me and cars.”The book’s out May 14 from Simon & Schuster, and includes a collection of edited transcripts from Stern’s top interviews along with his own reminiscences.Stern revealed in a Hollywood Reporter cover story this week for the first time that he was dealing with a cancer scare in 2017 — when he abruptly took a day off from his hit SiriusXM show.“And now all I’m thinking is, ‘I’m going to die,’” he recalls in the interview. “And I’m scared s–tless.”After surgery, he learned a growth was a benign cyst.