Iraq's Nineveh Provincial Council elects Mansour al-Mareed as new Governor

2019/05/13 | 15:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The Nineveh Provincial Council (KPC) on Monday by majority vote elected Mansour al-Mareed as the new Governor of the war-torn province.
The session took place around 02:00 pm, with over 40 candidates presenting themselves for the post.
Sirwan Mohammed Rozhbayani, an ethnic Kurd, was elected as the first deputy to the governor by majority vote as well, a member from the KPC told Kurdistan 24.
In the session, which 11 members boycotted, including the deputy head of the council, the KPC announced it would postpone the election of the second deputy for a later date, the KPC member added.
Nineveh, in general, and its capital of Mosul, in particular, continue to suffer from a lack of infrastructure, basic services, and stability and security. It was destroyed and damaged by a years-long war against the so-called Islamic State which emerged in June 2014.
The session took place around 02:00 pm, with over 40 candidates presenting themselves for the post.
Sirwan Mohammed Rozhbayani, an ethnic Kurd, was elected as the first deputy to the governor by majority vote as well, a member from the KPC told Kurdistan 24.
In the session, which 11 members boycotted, including the deputy head of the council, the KPC announced it would postpone the election of the second deputy for a later date, the KPC member added.
Nineveh, in general, and its capital of Mosul, in particular, continue to suffer from a lack of infrastructure, basic services, and stability and security. It was destroyed and damaged by a years-long war against the so-called Islamic State which emerged in June 2014.