Iraq Finalises January Oil Exports

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for January of 99,286,078 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.203 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.277 million bpd exported in December.The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 96,430,596 barrels, while […]

