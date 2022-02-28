Turkey bombs PKK positions in northern Iraq

2022/02/28 | 22:48 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Monday's attack comes after the Turkish military bombarded the Jabal Matin area and areas around the village of Sukri in the Al-Emadiyah (Amedi) county in Duhok province on Sunday.

Today, the bombardment by Turkish fighter jets targeted the alleged PKK positions around the village of "Blenda" in Duhok province.

Recently, the Turkish defense minister Hulusi Akar said after his meeting with Iraqi officials on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference last week, that he had reached an agreement with Baghdad to eliminate the terrorists of the Kurdistan Workers' Party as soon as possible.

The attacks of the Turkish army on PKK positions come despite the Iraqi and Kurdish officials' opposition. The Turkish bombardments have forced many residents in those areas to flee for safer places.

Turkey and the PKK have been involved in a bloody war for more decades.

