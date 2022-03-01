2022/03/01 | 03:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The President of the Iraq Football Association (IFA) has confirmed that Iraq's forthcoming World Cup qualifier against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take place in Iraq.Adnan Dirjal, who is also Minister of Youth and Sport, said the match will be held at the Al-Madina International Stadium in Baghdad in late […]

read more Iraq to host World Cup Soccer Qualifier first appeared on Iraq Business News.