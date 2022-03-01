JGC happy with Progress at Basra Refinery

2022/03/01 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Japan's JGC Corporation has said it expects its Iraqi oil refinery project to significantly increase its sales for the fiscal year starting 1st April 2022.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi laid the foundation stone for the new $4-billion Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) complex at Basra Refinery in April 2021.

