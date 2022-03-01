JGC happy with Progress at Basra Refinery

2022/03/01 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Japan's JGC Corporation has said it expects its Iraqi oil refinery project to significantly increase its sales for the fiscal year starting 1st April 2022.Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi laid the foundation stone for the new $4-billion Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) complex at Basra Refinery in April 2021.The project will increase […]

