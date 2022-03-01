2022/03/01 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- New partnership supports private sector development in Iraq's Kurdistan Region The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Planning (MoP) have today signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will boost the private sector by encouraging the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).The MoU […]

read more Partnership Supports Private Sector Development in Kurdistan first appeared on Iraq Business News.