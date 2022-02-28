Top Aerospace Distributor in North America

2022/03/01 | 06:34 - Source: Iraq News

Krayden, Inc.

With over 30 years of expertise under their wings, Krayden is a leader in structural adhesives and surface treatments for the aircraft OEM and MRO industries.”

— Mike Martin

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krayden, Inc.



is one of the world’s top technical distributors of aerospace engineered materials serving North America, South America, and Asia.



Krayden serves leading manufacturers in Aircraft, Space Systems, Avionics, Air Transportation, Satellite and Defense.



Their technical sales team partners with the industry’s leading suppliers to deliver the best structural adhesives, resin formulations, process materials for composites and chemicals for Original Equipment and Contract Manufacturers.

Krayden, Inc.



is focused on delivering engineered solutions, customized support and best in class responsiveness and their global staff of Sales Engineers provide customers with application driven solutions that are practical, economical, and performance driven.



The company’s 30+ years of proven expertise is supported by a global distribution network and in-market customer support.

Additionally, in 2021, Krayden acquired Northern Composites to strengthen its composite manufacturing and kitting services and to extend its footprint in the aerospace marketplace.



The product lines include Northern Composites branded vacuum bagging materials, PFG peel plies, ITW sealant tapes, BGF dry reinforcements, Mitsubishi prepregs, tooling materials and custom kitting.

Krayden understands the demanding approval and specification processes that are essential to the aerospace business, and it maintains an AS9120 compliant quality system with certification to AS9120 and ISO9001 at their primary Aerospace distribution warehouses.

Krayden leverages the industry’s leading innovators in the space to help identify its customers’ pain points and find creative ways to resolve issues.



Additionally, partner suppliers invest heavily in R&D to provide a wide range of products to tackle any manufacturing or maintenance need.

Krayden’s supplier solutions include the following industry leaders:

• Dow• Loctite & Bonderite from Henkel• Chemetell• Kaneka• 3M• Bostik• Laird• Vantage

Krayden’s Aerospace Product solutions include:

• Composites• Laser, CNC & Die Cutting• Silicones• Thermal Management• Structural Adhesives• Film Adhesives• Maintenance and Repair (MRO)• Coatings• Interior: Flame, Smoke, Toxicity• Kitting

Krayden along with their suppliers, and subsidiaries is a resource center for the Aerospace industry.



Thier state of the art precision cutting facility offers custom aerospace film parts for overnight delivery and/or long-term weekly deliveries.

For application driven, engineered Aerospace solutions, contact Krayden at https://krayden.com/ or reach out to Orderdept@Krayden.com.

About Krayden:Krayden (https://krayden.com/) is an engineered solutions distributor of adhesives, sealants and specialty chemicals.



Partnered with industry leaders like Dupont, Dow, Henkel, and other leading suppliers, Krayden serves a wide array of global companies in the Aerospace, Transportation, Energy, Electronics and General Industrial markets.

About Northern Composites:

Northern Composites is a distributor of premium quality composite materials and a manufacturer of Northern Composites branded vacuum bagging materials and accessories.



Their products include Process Materials, Prepregs, Woven Reinforcements, Component Resins, Release Agents, Structural Reinforcements, Surface Treatments, Tooling Products, and Tools & Accessories.

Ariana GonzalesKrayden, Inc.+1 720-515-4583kraydeninfo@krayden.comVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

February 28, 2022, 16:30 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release