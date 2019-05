Basra’s energy reliance epitomises Iraq’s dependence on Iran

2019/05/13 | 18:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Few in Iraq’s oil capital, Basra, look forward tothe fetid humidity of summer, when temperatures can soar to 55C. But for AdelAbdul Mahdi, Iraqi prime minister, the coming months will be especiallynerve-racking, as his government races to prevent a repeat of protests over electricityblackouts that brought Basra to its knees last year. But to do this, herequires the help of neighbouring Iran. The head of electricity production forthe area that includes Basra said he had a “guarantee from the Iranian side”that there would be no repeat of 2018, when Tehran turned off the 400MW powerline to southern Iraq, worsening rolling blackouts that sparked unrest. Thatpromise, along with two new electricity units supplied by US company GeneralElectric, makes him “optimistic” that this summer will be better than last.Basra’s energy reliance on Iran epitomises Iraq’s awkward dependence on aneighbour with which it has long had a volatile relationship, including abitter eight-year war in the 1980s. Iran and Iraq have forged close ties in theyears since the dictator Saddam Hussein was ousted in the 2003 US-led invasion.But the ramping up of economic sanctions on Iran under US president DonaldTrump are aimed at weakening those ties. Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state,used a brief visit to Baghdad last week to ratchet up the pressure on Tehran.The US “stood ready to continue to ensure that Iraq was a sovereign,independent nation,” Mr Pompeo warned, referring to what American officialssaid was Iran’s escalating activity in Iraq, without giving further details.Sadiq al Ali, a Basra-based businessman, reflected widespread popularfrustration with US and Iranian interference in the country when he said: “Ihate Iran and I hate America. Because they cause trouble.”During the riots last summer, protesters turnedtheir ire on the Iranian consulate in Basra and set fire to it, along withlocal political party buildings. Mortars were also lobbed at the US consulatenear Basra airport. Dependence on Iranian electricity is just one way thatsouthern Iraq relies on its neighbour. Many in Basra see a conspiracy behindIran’s commercial hold on their city in everything from food to fuel. Theylament how Basra’s economic development has lagged despite its huge oil wealth.“We are Iran’s backyard,” complained Hassan Sarhan, a lawyer and civil rightsactivist. “They can do anything here.” Although difficult to prove, suchsuspicions chime with the Trump administration’s accusations that Iran meddlesin the region with malevolent intent. Washington’s main concern is Iran’sinfluence over the Shia politicians who rule in Baghdad, many of whom spenttime as political exiles in Iran when Saddam was in charge. The US also fearsthat powerful Iran-linked Shia militias could threaten US assets and personnelin Iraq, despite recently fighting alongside each other against the Sunniextremist group Isis. The concerns of Basra’s residents are rooted in thecity’s politics, which has been dominated by Iran-linked parties and militiassince the US-led invasion. Many in Basra believe this has left local governmentinstitutions in hoc to Iranian companies and unwilling to improve localmanufacturing or services because Iran benefits from selling to them.Underlining their concerns, Hadi al Ameri, a militialeader turned politician with Iranian ties, recently became involved with thestate’s Basra Oil Company, its general director Ihsan Esmael confirmed to theFinancial Times. However, Zmkan Ali Saleem, senior researcher at the AmericanUniversity of Iraq’s Institute of Regional and International Studies, said Iranwas too often a scapegoat for Iraq’s own failure to provide basic services anddevelop its economy. Blame for that, he said, rested with “the Iraqi state andIslamist parties in Basra who have been competing violently for resources”.Take electricity. The sector has been unable to meet demand despite absorbing$120bn since 2003, Iraq’s electricity minister Luay al-Khatteeb said this year,blaming corruption and mismanagement and war damage. This is equivalent to 12per cent of national income. The International Energy Agency said Iraq’snetwork losses were “astronomical”, with as much as 60 per cent of electricitywasted in transmission. Unable to generate and transmit sufficient electricitydomestically, Iraq needs its energy lifeline from Iran. But anger at Baghdad’sfailure to pay its mounting debts led to last summer’s decision by Iran to turnoff the power line to southern Iraq. Electricity outages worsened, and protestsgrew.The oil-rich nation needs Iranian gas to fire itspower plants. The US wants Baghdad to stop these purchases, which would be inviolation of renewed American sanctions on Tehran. But Iraq cannot functionwithout it, and the US has been forced to issue its third 90-day sanctionswaiver. Biting sanctions ensures that Iran needs Iraq as a market for its goodsmore than ever. Iraq is Iran’s second-biggest non-oil export destination, afterChina. Of $44bn Iranian non-oil exports, almost $9bn worth of goods, frombricks to yoghurt, were exported to Iraq in the year to March — up 36 per centyear on year, according to the Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce. A 60 per centfall in the rial’s value over the past year has accelerated this by making Iranianimports cheaper. Supermarket shelves in Basra are filled with Iranian goods,from meats to ice cream. About 80 per cent of agricultural produce for sale inthe city’s markets are imported, mostly from Iran, according to the NorwegianRefugee Council, an NGO. Iraqi farmers complain that they cannot compete withcheaper Iranian vegetables. Basra is so reliant on Iranian produce, observed ateacher in the city, that tomato prices almost doubled during the Persian newyear celebration in March, as Iranian suppliers closed down for the Nowruzholiday.