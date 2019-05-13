Home › Relief Web › Iraq: United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL [EN/AR]

Iraq: United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL [EN/AR]

2019/05/13



Country: Iraq







Prime Minister of Iraq endorses UNITAD’s Iraqi Chief of National Engagement and Support



13 May 2019, Baghdad, Iraq -- The Special Adviser of UNITAD (United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL) was today received by His Excellency Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi in Baghdad, Iraq. The Special Adviser and Head of the Investigative Team, Karim A. A. Khan QC, introduced His Excellency to Dr Sallama Al Khafaji, the newly appointed Chief of National Engagement and Support.







Dr Al Khafaji, a former parliamentarian in Iraq, will effectively work as the deputy to the Special Adviser. In this capacity she will work closely with counterparts within national authorities to further the work of UNITAD in delivering accountability for the survivors and victims of Da’esh/ISIL crimes.







H.E. the Prime Minister once again expressed his full support for UNITAD and welcomed the appointment of Dr Al Khafaji by the Special Adviser, in consultation with the Government of Iraq.







H.E. the Prime Minster also called upon all Government departments to cooperate with UNITAD and its mandated work, pursuant to United Nations Security Council resolution 2379 (2017), and its corresponding Terms of Reference regarding the activities of the investigative team.







The Special Adviser expressed his gratitude to H.E. the Prime Minister and Government of Iraq for their continued support and facilitation of the team’s investigative activities across the country.







H.E. the Prime Minister was informed that with the appointment of the Iraqi Chief of National Engagement and Support, UNITAD now intended to proceed with recruitment of other Iraqi experts who will work in the investigative team.







From his side, H.E. the Prime Minister stated that he looked forward to further consultations with the Special Adviser once the recruitment process had concluded.







The Special Adviser affirmed once again that UNITAD remains committed to delivering against its mandate in service of the Iraqi people.







Note: Pursuant to Security Council resolution 2379 (2017), UNITAD is mandated to support domestic efforts to hold ISIL (Da’esh) accountable by collecting, preserving, and storing evidence in Iraq of acts that may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed by the terrorist group ISIL (Da’esh) in Iraq. In addition, the Special Adviser and Head of the Investigative Team is mandated to promote accountability throughout the world for acts that may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide committed by ISIL (Da’esh). UNITAD also works with survivors, in a manner consistent with relevant national laws, to ensure their interests in achieving accountability for ISIL (Da’esh) are fully recognised.







Contact: william.deathemorris@un.org



