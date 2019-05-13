عربي | كوردى


Tankers reported damaged off UAE on major oil trade route
2019/05/13 | 21:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Two Saudi oil tankers and a Norwegian-flagged vessel were

damaged in what Gulf officials described Monday as a “sabotage” attack off the

coast of the United Arab Emirates. While details of the incident remain

unclear, it raised risks for shippers in a region vital to global energy

supplies at a time of increasing tensions between the US and Iran over its

unraveling nuclear deal with world powers, AP reported.The US issued a new warning to sailors as the UAE’s regional

allies condemned Sunday’s alleged attack that the UAE says targeted four ships

off the coast of its port city of Fujairah.It came just hours after Iranian and Lebanese media outlets

aired false reports of explosions at the port.While Gulf officials declined to say who they suspect may be

responsible, the US has warned ships that “Iran or its proxies” could be

targeting maritime traffic in the region. America is deploying an aircraft

carrier and B-52 bombers to the Arabian Gulf to counter alleged,

still-unspecified threats from Tehran.The scale of the alleged sabotage also remains unclear. A

statement from Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the kingdom’s two oil

tankers, including one due to later carry crude to the US, sustained

“significant damage.” However, a report from Sky News Arabia, a satellite

channel owned by an Abu Dhabi ruling family member, showed the allegedly

targeted Saudi tanker Al Marzoqah afloat without any apparent damage.The MT Andrea Victory, another of the allegedly targeted

ships, sustained a hole in its hull just above its waterline from “an unknown

object,” its owner Thome Ship Management said in a statement. Images Monday of

the Andrea Victory, which the company said was “not in any danger of sinking,”

showed damage similar to what the firm described.Emirati officials identified the third ship as the

Saudi-flagged oil tanker Amjad. Ship-tracking data showed the vessel still

anchored off Fujairah, apparently not in immediate distress. The fourth ship

was the A. Michel, a bunkering tanker flagged in Sharjah, one of the UAE’s

seven emirates.A US official told The Associated Press that American naval

investigators were assisting the Emiratis with their probe of the incident. The

official was not authorized to discuss details of the assistance publicly and

spoke on condition of anonymity.The US Navy’s 5th Fleet, which patrols the Arabian Gulf and

wider region from its base in Bahrain, declined to comment on the incident. The

Navy runs a small supply operation out of the nearby Emirati naval base in

Fujairah.Authorities in Fujairah, also a UAE emirate, also declined

to speak to the AP. Emirati officials stopped AP journalists from traveling by

boat to see the ships.However, the incident raises questions about maritime

security in the UAE, home to Dubai’s Jebel Ali port, the largest man-made

deep-water harbor in the world that is also the US Navy’s busiest port of call

outside of America. From the coast, AP journalists saw an Emirati coast guard

vessel patrolling near the area of one of the Saudi ships in Fujairah, some 130

miles (210 kilometers) northeast of Dubai on the Gulf of Oman.Fujairah also is about 140 kilometers (85 miles) south of

the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which a

third of all oil at sea is traded. The alleged sabotage caused jitters in

global oil markets, as benchmark Brent crude rose in trading to over $71.50 a

barrel Monday, a change of 1.3%.Al-Falih, the Saudi energy minister, said the attacks on the

two Saudi tankers happened at 6 a.m. Sunday. He said “the attack didn’t lead to

any casualties or oil spill,” though he acknowledge it affected “the security

of oil supplies to consumers all over the world.”It is “the joint responsibility of the international

community to protect the safety of maritime navigation and the security of oil

tankers, to mitigate against the adverse consequences of such incidents on

energy markets, and the danger they pose to the global economy,” he said, according

to the statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.Shortly after the Saudi announcement, Iran’s Foreign

Ministry called for further clarification about what exactly happened with the

vessels. The ministry’ spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, was quoted by the official

IRNA news agency as saying there should be more information about the incident.Mousavi also warned against any “conspiracy orchestrated by

ill-wishers” and “adventurism by foreigners” to undermine the maritime region’s

stability and security. Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia are staunch opponents of

Iran’s government.Tensions have risen since President Donald Trump withdrew

America from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, and restored

US sanctions that have pushed Iran’s economy into crisis. Last week, Iran

warned it would begin enriching uranium at higher levels in 60 days if world

powers failed to negotiate new terms for the deal.European Union officials met Monday in Brussels to thrash

out ways to keep the Iran nuclear deal afloat. US Secretary of State Mike

Pompeo had traveled there for talks.“We’re not going to miscalculate. Our aim is not war,”

Pompeo told CNBC in an interview. “Our aim is a change in the behavior of the

Iranian leadership.”Underling the regional risk, the general-secretary of the

six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council described the incident as a “serious

escalation.”“Such irresponsible acts will increase tension and conflicts

in the region and expose its peoples to great danger,” Abdullatif bin Rashid

al-Zayani said. Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen’s internationally recognized

government similarly condemned the alleged sabotage, as did the Arab League.The US Maritime Administration, a division of the US

Transportation Department, warned Thursday that “Iran and/or its regional

proxies” could target commercial sea traffic.The agency issued a new warning Sunday to sailors about the

alleged sabotage and urged shippers to exercise caution in the area for the

next week.It remains unclear if the previous warning from the US

Maritime Administration is the same perceived threat that prompted the White

House on May 4 to order the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group

and the B-52 bombers to the region. In a statement then, National Security Adviser

John Bolton had warned Iran that “that any attack on United States interests or

on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force.”



