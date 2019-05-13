Tankers reported damaged off UAE on major oil trade route

2019/05/13 | 21:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Two Saudi oil tankers and a Norwegian-flagged vessel were
damaged in what Gulf officials described Monday as a “sabotage” attack off the
coast of the United Arab Emirates. While details of the incident remain
unclear, it raised risks for shippers in a region vital to global energy
supplies at a time of increasing tensions between the US and Iran over its
unraveling nuclear deal with world powers, AP reported.The US issued a new warning to sailors as the UAE’s regional
allies condemned Sunday’s alleged attack that the UAE says targeted four ships
off the coast of its port city of Fujairah.It came just hours after Iranian and Lebanese media outlets
aired false reports of explosions at the port.While Gulf officials declined to say who they suspect may be
responsible, the US has warned ships that “Iran or its proxies” could be
targeting maritime traffic in the region. America is deploying an aircraft
carrier and B-52 bombers to the Arabian Gulf to counter alleged,
still-unspecified threats from Tehran.The scale of the alleged sabotage also remains unclear. A
statement from Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the kingdom’s two oil
tankers, including one due to later carry crude to the US, sustained
“significant damage.” However, a report from Sky News Arabia, a satellite
channel owned by an Abu Dhabi ruling family member, showed the allegedly
targeted Saudi tanker Al Marzoqah afloat without any apparent damage.The MT Andrea Victory, another of the allegedly targeted
ships, sustained a hole in its hull just above its waterline from “an unknown
object,” its owner Thome Ship Management said in a statement. Images Monday of
the Andrea Victory, which the company said was “not in any danger of sinking,”
showed damage similar to what the firm described.Emirati officials identified the third ship as the
Saudi-flagged oil tanker Amjad. Ship-tracking data showed the vessel still
anchored off Fujairah, apparently not in immediate distress. The fourth ship
was the A. Michel, a bunkering tanker flagged in Sharjah, one of the UAE’s
seven emirates.A US official told The Associated Press that American naval
investigators were assisting the Emiratis with their probe of the incident. The
official was not authorized to discuss details of the assistance publicly and
spoke on condition of anonymity.The US Navy’s 5th Fleet, which patrols the Arabian Gulf and
wider region from its base in Bahrain, declined to comment on the incident. The
Navy runs a small supply operation out of the nearby Emirati naval base in
Fujairah.Authorities in Fujairah, also a UAE emirate, also declined
to speak to the AP. Emirati officials stopped AP journalists from traveling by
boat to see the ships.However, the incident raises questions about maritime
security in the UAE, home to Dubai’s Jebel Ali port, the largest man-made
deep-water harbor in the world that is also the US Navy’s busiest port of call
outside of America. From the coast, AP journalists saw an Emirati coast guard
vessel patrolling near the area of one of the Saudi ships in Fujairah, some 130
miles (210 kilometers) northeast of Dubai on the Gulf of Oman.Fujairah also is about 140 kilometers (85 miles) south of
the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which a
third of all oil at sea is traded. The alleged sabotage caused jitters in
global oil markets, as benchmark Brent crude rose in trading to over $71.50 a
barrel Monday, a change of 1.3%.Al-Falih, the Saudi energy minister, said the attacks on the
two Saudi tankers happened at 6 a.m. Sunday. He said “the attack didn’t lead to
any casualties or oil spill,” though he acknowledge it affected “the security
of oil supplies to consumers all over the world.”It is “the joint responsibility of the international
community to protect the safety of maritime navigation and the security of oil
tankers, to mitigate against the adverse consequences of such incidents on
energy markets, and the danger they pose to the global economy,” he said, according
to the statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.Shortly after the Saudi announcement, Iran’s Foreign
Ministry called for further clarification about what exactly happened with the
vessels. The ministry’ spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, was quoted by the official
IRNA news agency as saying there should be more information about the incident.Mousavi also warned against any “conspiracy orchestrated by
ill-wishers” and “adventurism by foreigners” to undermine the maritime region’s
stability and security. Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia are staunch opponents of
Iran’s government.Tensions have risen since President Donald Trump withdrew
America from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, and restored
US sanctions that have pushed Iran’s economy into crisis. Last week, Iran
warned it would begin enriching uranium at higher levels in 60 days if world
powers failed to negotiate new terms for the deal.European Union officials met Monday in Brussels to thrash
out ways to keep the Iran nuclear deal afloat. US Secretary of State Mike
Pompeo had traveled there for talks.“We’re not going to miscalculate. Our aim is not war,”
Pompeo told CNBC in an interview. “Our aim is a change in the behavior of the
Iranian leadership.”Underling the regional risk, the general-secretary of the
six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council described the incident as a “serious
escalation.”“Such irresponsible acts will increase tension and conflicts
in the region and expose its peoples to great danger,” Abdullatif bin Rashid
al-Zayani said. Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen’s internationally recognized
government similarly condemned the alleged sabotage, as did the Arab League.The US Maritime Administration, a division of the US
Transportation Department, warned Thursday that “Iran and/or its regional
proxies” could target commercial sea traffic.The agency issued a new warning Sunday to sailors about the
alleged sabotage and urged shippers to exercise caution in the area for the
next week.It remains unclear if the previous warning from the US
Maritime Administration is the same perceived threat that prompted the White
House on May 4 to order the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group
and the B-52 bombers to the region. In a statement then, National Security Adviser
John Bolton had warned Iran that “that any attack on United States interests or
on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force.”
