Iraq Monthly Roundup: 142 Killed in February

2022/03/02

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least 142 people were killed in Iraq during the short month of February, and another 54 were wounded.During January, 125 people were killed, and 55 more were wounded.Increased operations against militants explains the small bump in fatalities.

Militant-related violence left at least 31 civilians, nine security personnel, and 71 militants dead.



The wounded consisted of 25 civilians, 27 security personnel, and two militants.

To the north, the conflict between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) and Turkey left 28 P.K.K.



members and two Turkish soldiers dead.



There was also a report of an Iraqi civilian who was killed in a Turkish strike.

At least four people were killed and four more were wounded in the latest violence:

Gunmen killed a civilian in Rutba.

Four policemen were wounded in a blast in Daquq.

Turkish forces killed two members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq.



In a separate attack, one Turkish soldier was killed.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.



