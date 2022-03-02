2022/03/02 | 14:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Adham Karam for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.The Future of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria after the Killing of its Latest Caliph Following the killing of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim […]

read more The Future of ISIS after the Killing of its Latest Caliph first appeared on Iraq Business News.