The Legendary Whispers To Be Formally Presented With The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award Presentation is taking place during a concert at The Cannery in Las Vegas on March 19, 2022.

Celebrating fifty-eight years of worldwide success in music and community service

It's a great honor and a credit to our legacy to receive recognition from the President of the United States.”

— Wallace "Scotty" Scott

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over fifty-eight years in the music industry, the legendary R&B group, the Whispers, continue to be a solid and stellar fixture in entertainment.



They are the balladeers of soul, with enchantingly smooth voices and memorable favorites that have been heard all over the world.



The group has enjoyed thirty-three top ten hits and twenty Billboard charted albums over the span of five glorious decades, producing a timeless series of hit songs such as “It’s a Love Thing,” “And the Beat Goes On,” “Rock Steady,” “A Song for Donny,” and “Lady.”Their global success can be attributed not only to their noteworthy contributions to music for nearly sixty years, but also to their love of people, community service, their promotion of social justice and their continuous cultivation of human kindness.To honor and to celebrate their incredible legacy, a formal ceremony will be taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 19, 2022, in which the legendary Whispers will be publicly recognized for their time, effort, and dedication to humanity in the form of the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.



The gravity of this kind of recognition is a testament to the group and the far-reaching enjoyment they bring to others.



Willette Ballard of B & A Entertainment says, "Maybe this award will wake up the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Grammys® and the Soul Train Awards, who have consistently overlooked many pioneering groups."The Whispers have always stood on the frontlines when it comes to promoting healthy communities, volunteering their time, and inspiring social change—not only as committed and caring citizens, but also through their music with such hits as “Seems Like I Gotta Do Wrong,” “Help Them See the Light,” and “Olivia.” Their connection to the world around them along with the empathy they have for others, sparked Scotty, Walter and Leaveil to ask the question: “How Long” in their 2020 single about social unrest.



It was followed by their soulful R&B release in 2021, “It’s Been Too Long.”As an iconic group, they have admirably paved the way for so many others.



Their indelible mark on music and society continues to embody and awaken the magnificent, soul-stirring energy that can be found deep within the fabric of human kind.



The group has not made any personnel changes since 1973 when Leaveil Degree replaced Gordy Harmon after a car accident; they still consist of Walter Scott, Wallace Scott, and Leaveil Degree.



Although the passing of Nicholas Caldwell in 2016 left them as a trio, they are just as powerful in their stage presence.We encourage the younger generation to take the time to understand the historical legacy the group has shared with the world, as the Whispers’ music has been sampled over 131 times, and has been featured in over 600 musical compilations.



Their music has been heard on movie soundtracks such as “Waiting to Exhale,” “Madea’s Family Reunion,” and “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.” They also sang the title track on Jay Leno’s movie soundtrack “Collision Course.” Learn more about them by visiting their website: www.thelegendarywhispers.comAWARD PRESENTATION DETAILS:The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented on stage by Dr.



Kenneth Curry—the certifying agent for President Joe Biden Jr., along with the assistance of entertainment publicist, Desirae L.



Benson.It doesn't stop there! It is our great pleasure to also announce that along with receiving the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, the Whispers will also be conferred with Doctor of Humane Letters Honorary Degrees.



We are expecting a wonderful turnout of family, friends, entertainers, and beautiful fans at the Cannery on Saturday, March 19th.



This is going to be an amazing, star-studded event to celebrate their success! Tickets to see the Whispers perform are on sale now.



Get yours today and join us for an exceptional evening full of music and historical memories.Tickets for the Whispers show at The Cannery can be found by clicking here: The Whispers Live Show

